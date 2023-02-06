HeadsUp: Closure, no unnecessary travel advisories issued for WY 136, WY 136; stalled semi on WY 28

(Fremont County, WY) – There is one road closure and two no unnecessary travel advisories for roads in Fremont County on Monday, February 6, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The closure is for WY 135, “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

The no unnecessary travel advisories are for WY 135, “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and WY 136 “Between WY 135 and Gas Hills.”

Conditions are listed as slick, with blowing and drifted snow.

There is also WYDOT District 5 notice stating “WY28: Stalled semi truck, Travel lane blocked between Farson and South Pass at milepost 34, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.” No further information was shared on the notice.

