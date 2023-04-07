HeadsUp: Closed portions of US 287/WY 789, WY 135 estimated to open late afternoon, early evening

(Fremont County, WY) – The closures for US 287 / WY 789 and WY 135 are expected to open today, on Friday, April 7, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

WYDOT shared that as of 6:30 AM, the estimated opening time is 10 to 12 hours from that time, or roughly 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The closure are for areas “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct.”

These closures are in addition to the announced closure for US 20/26.

