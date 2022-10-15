HeadsUp: City responding to water break at 100 block of North 6th Street in Riverton

UPDATE: As of 4:55 PM the water has been restored.

(Riverton, WY) – The 100 block of North 6th Street is currently dealing with a water break, the City of Riverton announced on its Facebook this morning.

“We are aware of it and working diligently to get it fixed. At this time, we do not have an estimated time as to when water will be back on.

“Please follow our Facebook for updates. Thank you for your patience and understanding!”

Use caution in the area, and yield to all work crews.