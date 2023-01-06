HeadsUp: City of Riverton addressing waterline break affecting North 8th Street, North Point Circle area

(Riverton, WY) – City crews are addressing a waterline break that began last night in the North 8th Street and North Point Circle areas, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page.

The full message is below.

“A 4” city waterline began leaking in the night on North Point Circle off of North 8th Street. The leaking water has caused ice to build up on North 8th Street.

“City crews will work to clear out the ice today as well as repair the waterline. The leak will cause water to be shut down to few residents temporary on North Point Circle.

“Crews will be working to return water quickly once the line is shut down and the repair made.”