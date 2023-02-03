HeadsUp: City of Lander planning curbside plowing for 2nd, 3rd Streets Monday; asking residents to move vehicles

(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander will be plowing 2nd and 3rd Streets up to the curb starting the afternoon of Monday, February 6, and will continue the rest of the week, according to Public Works Director Lance Hopkin.

Hopkin stated that with warmer temperatures and melting snow, drainage will be the focus for snow removal efforts, which will entail needing to plow up to the curb.

The City is requesting that if possible, for folks to please move cars parked on those streets so blades can make room for melting water to flow.

Hopkin also commented that the City is receiving a lot of calls about frozen pipes, some leading to waterline breaks, and reminds residents to continue to run water while ground frost levels are still deep.

Despite warmer temperatures, Hopkin says frost levels are still up to “5 feet deep” in many areas.

Additional questions can be fielded to Hopkin at: 307-332-3956, or [email protected]

