HeadsUp: Chain law in effect for WY 28 South Pass area

(Fremont County, WY) – Level 1 chain laws are in effect for the WY 28 South Pass area, according to wyoroad.info.

Level 1 chain laws are in effect “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are currently listed as “Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.

