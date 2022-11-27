HeadsUp: Chain law in effect for WY 28 South Pass area; no unnecessary travel for parts of WY 139

(Fremont County, WY) – Currently there are two areas in Fremont County where travel is impacted by weather, resulting in Level 1 chain laws and some “no unnecessary travel” warnings, according to wyoroadinfo.com.

Level 1 chain laws are in effect “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

There is also no unnecessary travel “Between WY 789 and WY 139,” and “Between WY 139 and Sweetwater Station Jct,” with both stretches being labeled as “slick with fog.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.