HeadsUp: Black ice advisory for South Pass

UPDATE – The advisories have been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – A black ice advisory has been issued for WY 28 roads on Friday, March 31, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The advisory is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow,” and the webcams in the area indicate reduced visibility from fog.

