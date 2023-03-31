HeadsUp: Black ice advisory for South Pass

UPDATE – The advisories have been lifted.

(Fremont County, WY) – A black ice advisory has been issued for WY 28 roads on Friday, March 31, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info.

The advisory is in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd.;” “Between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate;” and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

Conditions are listed as “Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow,” and the webcams in the area indicate reduced visibility from fog.

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.