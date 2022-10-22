HeadsUp: 400 block of Shoshone Street in Lander closed due to downed tree

UPDATE: 1:20 PM – The road has reopened.

(Lander, WY) – The 400 block of Shoshone Street is currently closed due to a large mature tree that was “mowed down by one of the angry breezes Lander had this morning,” according to a post on the Lander Police Department (LPD) Facebook page.

“The street is impassable at this time,” the post goes on to warn.

Heavy winds were expected today, and the National Weather Service in Riverton just reported a 70.2 mph wind gust at Lander’s Hunt Field at 11:57 AM.

County 10 will update this post once the street is cleaared.