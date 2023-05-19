Hazy, but not lazy…the weekend is packed with events in Fremont County!

So much to do, so little time! I don’t know about you, but the calendars are starting to get way packed. There are so many fun events and activities in the works for the upcoming summer months, I think I’ll need a clone! Looks like there’s a lot going on in Riverton and “out yonder” this weekend, but there’s also a huge event going on in Lander with the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend & Expo.

Don’t forget your farmers’ markets are now open-air! The Riverton Saturday market is now in the city parking lot at 816 N. Federal Blvd from 9:00-11:00 a.m., and the Lander Local Food market is in Centennial Park on 209 Main Street from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon.

Play local, shop local, eat local…be safe, and have fun this weekend in Fremont County!

On Friday…

The 2nd Annual Rendezvous School Exhibition Powwow is Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Rendezvous Elementary School at 413 N 4 Street. Featuring MC Lionel Bell and Host Drum Little Brave. For more info, call 307-857-7070 or visit the Rendezvous Parents Facebook page.

There’s a Soil Health Workshop put on by the Lower Wind River Conservation District today from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Crofts Farm on 61 Honor Farm Road. The morning session includes Principles of Soil Health with Eric Watson, and the afternoon sessions include the benefits and demonstration using a no-till drill. Free lunch! For more info, visit the LWRCD website.

Come to the “Greatest Show on Dirt!” CSSHA Ranch Versatility Training Shows will be here today through Sunday at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Team Sort starts on Friday at 4:00 p.m.; Reining & Cow Work starts on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.; Herd Work, Ranch Riding and Trail start on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. For more info and updates, visit the CSSHA Facebook page.

“It’s a fine life!” Come out to support the RHS Theater and Music Departments as there are two more performances of Oliver! starting at 7 p.m. both nights, Friday and Saturday, at the CWC Arts Center Theater. Admission is free (donations welcome)!

A huge event this weekend…the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend and Expo on Friday and Saturday at the Lander Community Center! This is a FREE family-friendly, hands-on, educational outdoor experience. On both evenings, local businesses, NGOs, and outdoor educators will be showcasing their products and talking about what they do to enrich Wyoming’s outdoor experience. For more information, visit their website at wyomingoutdoorweekend.com.

Freedom Liquors is hosting the Pink Ribbon Riders from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Stop by and sample products from Willie’s Distillery (get 10% off during the tasting times!), and learn more about the Pink Ribbon Riders and what they do for breast cancer patients. For more info, visit their Facebook page at .facebook.com/PinkRibbonRiders

Sugarbeats Entertainment presents songwriter Liz Barnez tonight (Friday) at Bar 10. Music starts at 8:00 p.m. Come early to get your seats and some awesome food and drinks! Learn more about Liz by visiting her website at lizbarnezmusic.com

On Saturday…

Get up bright and early! The Wyoming Statewide Impromptu Bowfishing Tournament is being held out at Boysen Reservoir on Saturday. Registration starts at 7:00 a.m.; Check-in and Weigh-ins will be near the Boat Dock near Brannon Campground. Check out and join the Wyoming Bowfishing Association’s Facebook group for info on this and other events.

Motocross riders and fans…it’s time to play in the dirt. Fremont County Racing Association is hosting an HPMA MX Competition on Friday and Saturday at 43 Paradise Valley Road, and the Riverton Dirt Hogs/Worra will be having their Justin Hill Shootout on Saturday at 992 Sand Draw.

There’s a Buy, Sell & Trade Day at the Crowheart Community Center today from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (located in the old Crowheart Fire Hall, 8531 Hwy 26). Get there early…they’re sayin’ “don’t miss the good stuff.” For more info, call 307-858-0222.

After all that playin’ in the dirt…maybe your truck could use a nice wash! Foundations for Nations’ youth are raising money for their Summer Camp, so they’re having a donation-only Car Wash this Saturday near Porters on 750 East Sunset Drive from 11 am to 3 pm. Come on out and get the ol’ buggy washed!

Add this one to your list (no, not that list)…the Lander Opera Group is still on a comedy streak and will be tuning into the Metropolitan Opera’s live stream closed transmission of Mozart’s Don Giovanni today from 10:55 to 2:30 p.m. today in the Lander Library’s Carnegie Room, 3rd Street & Amoretti. These events are free, with a suggested donation of $10/adults or $5 for children/students. For more information, contact Marti Mueller at 307-714-1685.

Morton Kinnear Fire Department is having a BBQ & Bingo Night at the Fire Hall at 11521 Hwy 26 in Kinnear. Dinner starts at 5:00 p.m.; bingo follows afterward. Baked goods, silent auction and 50/50 raffles! $20 presale tickets, $25 at the door. For more information, call Cody Scott 307-797-6655, Mike Sparks at 307-714-1712, or Andrew Henderson at 307-797-7844 (tickets also available at the Kinnear Store). Visit their Facebook page for more info.

