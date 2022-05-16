Haven Direct Health Subscriptions – A High Impact Employee Benefit

Sponsored by Haven Direct Health
Sponsored by Haven Direct Health

Nationwide Employers often struggle to provide health benefits that substantially impact employee health and health care costs. Employers in Fremont County are subject to the same national trends. Now, however, Fremont County employers can offer Haven Direct Health subscriptions to their employees!

An employer paid subscription to Haven Direct Health Subscription which is built upon the Direct Primary Care model, is a high impact employee benefit for all employer groups regardless of their health insurance status.  

Call (307) 463-0113 or email [email protected] to schedule a time for a free consultation to learn how Haven Direct Health subscriptions can positively impact your employees and business.  

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.