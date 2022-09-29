Haven Direct Health is growing! Mental Health services added

Haven Direct Health is happy to announce they have added a new service!

“I had hoped to expand services available to Haven Direct Health subscribers and I thought Mental Health Therapy would be a nice thing to offer at some distant point in the future,” stated Haven Direct Health founder Jadell Hovander. “Clinical experience has shown that Mental Health Therapy is an extremely important service to offer. Happily, Sue Johnson retired and still wants to work a day or two per week, so it’s a great fit. The future is now!”

Sue Johnson has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) for the last 15 years. She recently retired and has agreed to join the Haven Direct Health team!

Sue has an impressive resume with a law enforcement background. She worked for the Riverton Police Department for many years and was a detective when she left the RPD in 1985. After that, she worked for Probation and Parole and then decided to get her master’s degree in clinical social work. She has gained certification in EMDR for trauma.

After 15 years of work in mental health and substance abuse therapy, she has retired from full-time work but luckily for Haven Direct Health, she wants to continue to work on a part-time basis.

Sue’s services are available to Haven Direct Health Subscribers who are NOT Medicare eligible.

Haven Direct Health does not participate in Medicare, Medicaid, or any other government or private health insurance plan or program. Instead, members pay a monthly fee of $40 or $60, depending on age, and can see a provider as often as they need to – providers are also available over text, email, or phone.

Haven Direct Health Members also have access to “list plus” medications, point of care testing, labs, equipment, and supplies which may drastically reduce health care costs.

This model allows us to focus on our patients, shared Haven Direct Health founder JaDell Hovander, APRN-CNP. There are no copays and no billing for visits, and we can leverage technology to help manage people’s care.

Currently, they can see patients ages 13 and up, and are open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

For more information on a Direct Health Membership, click here. Call 307-463-0113 to make an appointment with Sue or with the main provider, Jadell Hovander, APRN-CNP, or for more information on becoming a member. Sue Johnson, LCSW; Clare Miller, RN; and Haven Direct Health founder JaDell Hovander, APRN-CNP

At Haven Direct Health, our number-one focus is on the provider/patient relationship. We cut past all the red tape to make healthcare more affordable, accessible, and effective.

The clinic is located at 716 College View Drive, Suite A in Riverton.