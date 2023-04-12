Have you ever wondered how a bill becomes law, join Elevation Academy’s presentation on April 17

Elevation Academy presents the Perfect Candy Bill. This interactive presentation invites you to enter into the incredible journey IDEAS take as they become laws of the land.
Watch! Listen! Become Involved! See how an IDEA can become a LAW!
This dynamic and informative presentation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at the Fremont County Library in Lander.
For more information, please contact Elevation Academy at 307-335-5327 or email [email protected].
Made possible in part by the LOR Foundation
Elevation Academy focuses on rigorous academic basics in the Language Arts as well
as a renewed focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) skills
to prepare students for High School and beyond while we ground everything in Biblical
Foundations ! Students are invited to explore God’s world and discover the full joy of a
life committed to following Christ as Savior and to fully develop their own unique
potentials in order to impact this world for Him. We have a unique program that utilizes
mornings of rigorous traditional Math and Language Arts with afternoons modelled on
principles derived from Project Based Learning and integrated subjects (including
History and Science, Art and Music, Bible) where students take more ownership of
learning with hands on STEAM inspired units of investigation.
To accomplish our mission as mentioned we organize our small school into multi-grade
classes that focus on academic basics in the mornings. Then, afternoons are arranged
around interdisciplinary, real world connected, PBL inspired lessons that allow students
to exercise their growing capabilities and interests while expanding their knowledge and
understanding in Lander’s unique and exciting Rocky Mountain location. Additionally, certain afternoons are used for Chapel, music and PE. A new focus this year will be to
once again utilize Lander’s rich community and it’s resources by making strong
connections to local organizations which are diverse, knowledgeable and excited to
partner with us in bringing great opportunities to Lander’s Youth.