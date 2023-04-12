Have you ever wondered how a bill becomes law, join Elevation Academy’s presentation on April 17

Elevation Academy presents the Perfect Candy Bill. This interactive presentation invites you to enter into the incredible journey IDEAS take as they become laws of the land.

Watch! Listen! Become Involved! See how an IDEA can become a LAW!

This dynamic and informative presentation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at the Fremont County Library in Lander.

For more information, please contact Elevation Academy at 307-335-5327 or email [email protected].

Made possible in part by the LOR Foundation

Elevation Academy focuses on rigorous academic basics in the Language Arts as well

as a renewed focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) skills

to prepare students for High School and beyond while we ground everything in Biblical

Foundations ! Students are invited to explore God’s world and discover the full joy of a

life committed to following Christ as Savior and to fully develop their own unique

potentials in order to impact this world for Him. We have a unique program that utilizes

mornings of rigorous traditional Math and Language Arts with afternoons modelled on

principles derived from Project Based Learning and integrated subjects (including

History and Science, Art and Music, Bible) where students take more ownership of

learning with hands on STEAM inspired units of investigation.

To accomplish our mission as mentioned we organize our small school into multi-grade

classes that focus on academic basics in the mornings. Then, afternoons are arranged

around interdisciplinary, real world connected, PBL inspired lessons that allow students

to exercise their growing capabilities and interests while expanding their knowledge and

understanding in Lander’s unique and exciting Rocky Mountain location. Additionally, certain afternoons are used for Chapel, music and PE. A new focus this year will be to

once again utilize Lander’s rich community and it’s resources by making strong

connections to local organizations which are diverse, knowledgeable and excited to

partner with us in bringing great opportunities to Lander’s Youth.