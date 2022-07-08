Have a Happy, Historic Weekend in Fremont County

The weekend is warming up for some happy times in Fremont County, so throw some chairs and a cooler in the truck (or trunk) and check out all the goings-on in Riverton, Dubois, and our very own historic South Pass City!

On Friday…

Riverton Happy Days heats up with a Happy Night at 6 p.m. Bring your chairs and enjoy a concert featuring El Loco Fandango…that li’l ol band (ala ZZ Top) from Texas that came up to the li’l ol’ town of Riverton, Wyoming to do a show! Food, drinks, farmers’ market vendors, a cornhole tourney, and lantern lighting…bring your friends and family to enjoy a fun Summer evening in Riverton’s beautiful, shady City Park!

Dubois Friday Night Rodeos continue to kick up the dirt and thrill audiences at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena. Bring cash (no presold tickets), $15 adults, Kids 6-12 are $10, 5 and under are FREE!

On Saturday…

Riverton Happy Days kicks off at 7 a.m. with tethered balloon rides, and then at 9 a.m. walk and shop around tons of arts and craft vendors, food trucks, games and activities for the kids. Jack FM will be live and playing music…a 4H petting zoo, a skateboard jam and competition at the Skatepark, and the farmers’ market will be set up there, too! A fun time for the entire community! Check out RivertonHappyDays.com

And…remember Krazy Days? Take a walk and shop Riverton’s Main Street as the Downtowners will be holding Happy Days specials and sidewalk sales! If you haven’t been on Main Street in a while, take some time to get out of the heat, stop in for a break in Main Street’s (air-conditioned) stores and say “hello”.

Heading up to the higher elevations?

South Pass City’s Gold Rush Days are happening this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday! Pan for gold, take a tour of the Carissa Mine & Mill, 5-mile Interpretive Trails…see historic exhibits and gold mining demonstrations, horse and stagecoach rides, Pony Express reenactments, and fun activities for the kids. Grab yerself a nice cold sarsaparilla and cheer on the players at a vintage baseball tournament! There will be anvil blastings (yes, it’s a thing) at the Price Street Bridge every hour, on the hour. Food, bake sale, live saloon music…and a fireworks show to end the day right. County 10 Photo – Gold Rush Days County 10 Photo – Gold Rush Days at South Pass City

History also comes alive today at the annual Dubois Museum Day! Reenactors entertain guests through their exhibit hall and all seven historic buildings! The Buffalo Bill Raptor Experience… interpreters John Finley and Steve Banks, artists Tom Lucas and Gary Keimig…games, vendors, a silent auction, and live music by “Cowboy Sweetheart” Jan Marrou! Enjoy fry bread and tacos, hot dogs, plus there will be a bake sale to satisfy that sweet tooth. Admission is FREE; all donations are greatly appreciated as the proceeds go to the Museum. h/t Fremont County Museums – Dubois

On Sunday…

Feel the thunder as the Wyoming Vets Legacy Motorcycle Club rallies at 9 a.m., parades on Riverton’s Federal and Main Streets, then hits the road towards the Path of Honor Veterans Memorial in Fort Washakie for a Vietnam Veteran Observance and Memorial Service at 11 a.m.

South Pass City’s Gold Rush Days continue today…that historic, ol’ fashioned celebration of “all things South Pass City”! Check out their website at: southpasscity.com

There’s always something going on and something to do in Fremont County, so plan your Summer days with County 10’s event calendar. Stay cool, hydrated, and wear sunblock (yes, Mom)! Please, drink responsibly, don’t drink and drive…and if you’re out and about on Wyoming’s awesome lakes or rivers, camping, hiking, etc. remember…safety first, pack it in, pack it out. Keep Wyoming beautiful!