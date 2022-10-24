Haunted House and Food Drive set for this weekend in Lander

The South Pass Chapter 1867 of E Clampus Vitus is hosting their 7th annual Haunted House & Food Drive on October 28-30 inside Lander Valley Auto Parts. Friday and Saturday the house will be open from 6:30 to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Lander Valley Auto Parts is located at 735 Lincoln Street.

The entrance fee is a donation of either a non-perishable food item or cash. Food donations benefit the Lander Care and Share Food Bank and cash donations will go to South Pass. Last year over 2000 pounds of food was donated to the food bank.

Organizers of the event remind attendees that “this event is kid friendly…but yes we do enjoy frightening our attendees. Exceptions shall be made for those younger who wish to enter. Children under the age of 12 years we ask that a responsible adult either attend or remain at the location until their child has gone through.”

The chapter would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support of this frightfully fun event.