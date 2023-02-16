Harvest Wyoming Small Farm Symposium coming in March

Are you new to farming, a seasoned farmer, or a backyard gardener wanting to scale up? Come learn success tips from small-scale farm experts! CWC and the University of Wyoming Extension will present a Small Farm Symposium on the second weekend in March. There will be workshops, farm tours, discussions, and a keynote speaker.
When: Friday, March 10 – Saturday, March 11, 2023
Where: Central Wyoming College Health and Science Building
Friday, March 10, 8 am – 4:30 pm
Workshops, Lunch & Farm Tours – $20
Workshops: Soil and Water, Marketing
Lunch by Rusty’s Corner.
1-4:30 pm Tours: Doyle Farm, Riverton & Lake View Gardens, Pavillion
5:30 pm: Farm to Table Dinner by Bunk’s BBQ and Panel Discussion – $35
Saturday, March 11, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
Welcome Breakfast, Keynote, Lunch & Sessions – $40
Sessions:
- Vegetable Production
- Strategic Communications
- Solar Energy on the Farm
- Wyoming Food Freedom Act
- Profitable Poultry
- Grazing
- Managing Pastures
- Making Alternative Cuts of Meat
- Goat Dairy
- Insect Management
- Making Money with Mushrooms
- Business Skills
- & more!
8 am – 4 pm – Trade Show (and Door Prizes!)
For more information and a complete schedule, click here or call 307-347-3431.
Thank you to these generous sponsors!
- University of Wyoming Extension
- Central Wyoming College
- USDA-NIFA Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program
- Wyoming Department of Ag Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
- Farm Credit Services
- Western SARE
- USDA Risk Management
- Range Solar