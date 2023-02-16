Harvest Wyoming Small Farm Symposium coming in March

Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
Sponsored by Central Wyoming College

Are you new to farming, a seasoned farmer, or a backyard gardener wanting to scale up? Come learn success tips from small-scale farm experts! CWC and the University of Wyoming Extension will present a Small Farm Symposium on the second weekend in March. There will be workshops, farm tours, discussions, and a keynote speaker.

When: Friday, March 10 – Saturday, March 11, 2023
Where: Central Wyoming College Health and Science Building

Friday, March 10, 8 am – 4:30 pm

Workshops, Lunch & Farm Tours – $20
Workshops: Soil and Water, Marketing
Lunch by Rusty’s Corner.
1-4:30 pm Tours: Doyle Farm, Riverton & Lake View Gardens, Pavillion
5:30 pm: Farm to Table Dinner by Bunk’s BBQ and Panel Discussion – $35

Saturday, March 11, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Welcome Breakfast, Keynote, Lunch & Sessions – $40

Sessions:

  • Vegetable Production
  • Strategic Communications
  • Solar Energy on the Farm
  • Wyoming Food Freedom Act
  • Profitable Poultry
  • Grazing
  • Managing Pastures
  • Making Alternative Cuts of Meat
  • Goat Dairy
  • Insect Management
  • Making Money with Mushrooms
  • Business Skills
  • & more!

8 am – 4 pm – Trade Show (and Door Prizes!)

For more information and a complete schedule, click here or call 307-347-3431.

Register HERE

Thank you to these generous sponsors!

  • University of Wyoming Extension
  • Central Wyoming College
  • USDA-NIFA Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program
  • Wyoming Department of Ag Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
  • Farm Credit Services
  • Western SARE
  • USDA Risk Management
  • Range Solar

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.