Happy Valentines Day stupid!

Jimbro,

To the man that makes everyday valentines day. If my feet hurt he buys me 6 pairs of shoes, runs me a bath, and rubs my feet daily. To the man who sends flowers so much the florist thinks I’m sick. To the man who can’t go a day without buying me a trinket, nachos, or even rubber gloves for my job. To the man who thinks I walk on water and screams it to everyone who dares to take a breath and listen. To the wonderful soul who brings me breakfast everyday, helps tackle kids, and fix leaks even when it isn’t his job.

I could never repay you for instilling what love looks like and how it feels.

You are a beautiful, kind, loving soul that the world doesn’t deserve, but needs.

You are truly a blessing to my kids and myself and everyday I will make sure you know that.

I hope you have a beautiful valentines day stupid and know you are loved beyond words.

Love you rockets and rainbows.

From,

Heath, pook ‘a’dook, slowy, and Peepa the creepa 😉

Love,

From this dumb redhead

