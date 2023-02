Happy Valentine’s Day to my most beautiful babygirl! You light up the room when you walk in, your sweet smile is contagious. You are getting so big and so smart. I’m beyond proud of you, and I love being your mom! The world is at your fingertips sis, reach for the stars it’s all yours! I love you to pieces. Happy Valentine’s Day Wavy!

Love,

Your mama

This Valentine is brought to you by:



Want to send your own Valentine?

>> CLICK HERE <<