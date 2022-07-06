Happy Days are here again!

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton City Park will be bustling with activity this weekend for the 3rd annual Riverton Happy Days event put on by the WYRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center. Vendors, food trucks, music, and activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Have a “Happy Night” on Friday, July 8 as Bar 10 and Hi Mountain Seasonings present “that little ol’ band from Texas”, ZZ Top tribute band El Loco Fandango! There will be a variety of food, drinks (cash bar), and…adding to the fun will be farmers’ market vendors and a Cornhole Tournament fundraiser for the Cloud Kisser balloon. Stick around later that evening for the Lantern Lighting, brought to you by R-Recreation. El Logo Fandango – Photo from Facebook.

Get to the park early on Saturday morning, July 9 for tethered balloon rides at 7 a.m. (weather permitting). The festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a plethora of art, craft vendors, farmers’ market, food trucks and vendors, bounce houses, hatchet-throwing, and the 4H Petting Zoo. Head over to the skate park for a Skateboarding Competition for all ages and skill levels, $10 to compete for prizes and trophies!

Jack FM will be live with music, and the city park’s bandshell will be active throughout the day with Riverton’s Got Talent Show & Open Mic.

For more information, visit: RivertonHappyDays.com or contact the WYRiverton Chamber & Visitors Center at 307-856-4801.