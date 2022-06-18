HappeningNow: Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights a slam dunk this weekend

(Shoshoni, WY) – The inaugural Shoshoni Hot Summer Nights 3-on-3 Tournament has taken over much of Shoshoni with over ten courts hosting basketball players from all across the County, surrounding counties, Montana, Nevada, South Dakota and Idaho.

Organizer Jordan Whitener shared they have 79 entries, which equals about 400 players. Overall, around 1,500+ people are expected to be in Shoshoni for this event this weekend.

“Fremont County is the home of hoops in the state of Wyoming,” Whitener said. “So the support is fantastic. I hope this gives kids an opportunity to get better.

(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

“I put this together because I have a love and passion for hoops. I still play competitively and coached at junior high and high-school levels. I also help with r – rec and any young-aged levels of hoops. But I wanted to provide an opportunity for our county to have a home summer tournament.