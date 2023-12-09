More

    #HappeningNow: Santa and the Grinch are on the move in Riverton

    Amanda Fehring
    (Riverton, WY) – Santa and the Grinch will parade through Riverton today, Saturday, December 9. The firetruck escort will start at 10 a.m. from Smith’s on West Main and will travel through downtown Riverton to the Sutherlands parking lot on North Federal. The holiday characters will be available at Sutherlands until 2 p.m.

    All Christian Motorcycle Association – Wyoming Spirit Riders are hosting this holiday event and invite all kids to enjoy candy canes and stuffed animals.

    This is the fifth year the local group has hosted this event full of holiday fun and toys for local kids.

