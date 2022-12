(Lander, WY) – Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the VFW Post 954 in Lander until about noon today, where parents can take photos of the little ones and hang out with some local Veterans.

Kiddos will also get the chance to decorate ornaments, enjoy some treats and hot cocoa, and even write letters to Santa. h/t Vince Tropea Photo h/t Vince Tropea Photo h/t Vince Tropea Photo h/t Vince Tropea Photo