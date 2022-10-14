HappeningNow: Riverton Mayor, House District 55 Candidate Forums are underway

(Riverton, WY) – The League of Women Voters of Fremont County has organized Riverton Mayor and House District 55 Candidate Forums for tonight, October 13 at the Riverton Library.

The Riverton Mayor Candidate Forum is currently underway and the live stream can be watched on either the County 10 Facebook page or on our YouTube Channel below. HD 55 will follow on the same live stream.

Participants this evening include incumbent Richard Gard and candidate Timothy Hancock for Riverton Mayor, and for HD 55 they include incumbent Republican Ember Oakley and Libertarian candidate Bethany Baldes.

