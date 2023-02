(Riverton, WY) One of Wyoming’s biggest speech and debate tournaments is being held in Riverton this weekend, with 25 teams and about 500 participating from all over the state, competing in rounds that include Drama, Duet, Humor, Oratory, Poetry, Extemporaneous, Congress, and Interpretation and POI (Program Oral Interpretation).

Semi-Finals will soon be announced; the awards ceremony will be held tonight at 7 p.m. in the Riverton High School gym.