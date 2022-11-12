HappeningNow: Pushroot Community Garden could still use some volunteers for today’s fence project

(Lander, WY) – Volunteers are currently working on the Pushroot Community Garden fencing project, which entails putting up 800 feet of fencing and wire.

Organizer Tony Baeten says the crew should be there the rest of the day, but they could definitely use more folks with the effort.

Before getting called back to help trim a part of the fencing, Baeten wanted to recognize some folks for their efforts, including: Kevin Wilson and Team Rubicon; fencing contractor Brett Foss, who donated materials and is overseeing the project; and Leslie Jacobs, Janet Smithson, Brenda Hemberry, members of the Pushroot board.

The garden is located at 715 Amoretti Street. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo