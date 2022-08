(Lander, WY) – The City of Lander is currently hosting a project information Open House at the Lander Community Center, going on until 6:00 PM.

Folks are invited to stop and ask questions about the various City projects, including: the flood mitigation barrier status, Hunt Field updates, the Table Mountain Living Community, Popo Agie River Park, 2022 chip seal projects, 1 percent capital improvement projects, and others.

City representatives are on hand to answer questions until 6:00 PM.

