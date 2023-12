(Hudson, WY) – The Hudson Fire Department Christmas Celebration is in full swing at the Hudson Fire Hall, located at 380 West 8th Street in Hudson!

Santa is set to make his appearance at 7:00, be sure to stop on by! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10