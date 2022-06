(Hudson, WY) – Stop by Hudson’s Gold Star Memorial Park from now until 3 pm to find several local vendors and swing by the car show down the block to check out some sweet rides.

Don’t forget to grab a chair and head to the baseball field from 2-4 pm to hear Tensleep musician Jalan Crossland play. This is a free concert to raise funds to improve the baseball field. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)