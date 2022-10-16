HappeningNow: House District 33 Candidate Forum

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The League of Women Voters of Fremont County organized a House District 33 Candidate Forum tonight, October 16 at the Frank B. Wise Building.

The forum is currently underway and can be watched on County 10’s Facebook page (shared below).

Tonight’s participants include incumbent Democrat candidate Andi LeBeau and Republican candidate Sarah Penn. There will be a second House District 33 Candidate Forum tomorrow, October 17 at the Lander Library with all new questions starting at 6 pm.

