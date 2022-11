(Riverton, WY) – A grassroots effort is underway to collect and distribute cold-weather gear to Riverton’s homeless residents near the City Park bandshell. They will be there until about 4 pm today, November 23.

They seek new or gently used and clean coats, socks, hats, gloves, blankets, toiletries and food you can eat on the go.

