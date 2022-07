(Lander, WY) – Solar cars are starting to arrive at the Lander Pioneer Museum as they race the route of the Oregon Trail from Independence, Missouri to Twin Falls, Idaho.

The cars are expected to arrive between now and 6 pm tonight, July 13. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

