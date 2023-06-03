HappeningNow: 2023 Spring Fair is underway

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Spring Fair runs through Sunday, June 4 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

The craft and vendor show is happening now until 5 pm today, June 3 at the Little Wind Center. The show will feature a variety of handmade items and local vendors.

The carnival also runs through today, June 3. Tickets are $35.

The Fremont County Spring Spectacular livestock show is happening now and tomorrow, June 4. The jackpot show is part of the Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Series. The show will be judged by different judges for each show, over $3,000 in added prize money plus a Showmanship Saturday event.

The Spring Fair Figure 8 Frenzy is tonight, June 3 at 7 pm. Tickets are available here.

For more information, contact the Fremont County Fair office.