HappeningNow: 15th annual Books and Breakfast

Riverton’s local Kiwanis club is hosting the 15th annual family event, “Books and Breakfast,” today, May 6 from 8 to 10 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Gym, 220 N. 7th East. The popular event provides a free new book for each child who attends, infant through 3rd grade, while supplies last. There will also be a number of gently used books available for free to kids of all ages.

A free hot breakfast will be served to all attendees, which includes eggs, pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk. The event also includes games and prizes provided by both Central Wyoming College’s education students and Riverton Kiwanis. Various family-focused groups are also on hand to share information and resources about their programs and organizations.

This year’s special guest is the PBS Kids character Molly of Denali.

Advertisement