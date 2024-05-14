Hammons retires from teaching line dancing classes at 96

(Riverton, WY) – On 5/13/24, Kathryn “Kate” Hammons officially retired from teaching the line dancing classes at the Riverton Senior Center.

Kate told her story like this: “When my husband Arlie and I retired in the ’90s, we started line dancing near home in Texas. During that time, our teacher retired, so I took over teaching the classes. For a while, I taught in Texas during the winter and Wyoming in the summer.

“When Arlie passed away I came to Wyoming to stay and continued to teach there. The first place I taught was at Central Wyoming College in the old center. Later that year, I moved to the new center. The next year, I started teaching the line dancing classes at the Riverton Senior Center.

“I always enjoyed the dancing and had as much fun as my students! I will keep dancing, but I am done teaching. I am turning over the class to Jeff Runner. I am grateful to God that at 96, I can still dance. I’ll dance as long as I am able.” Lori Webb presents Kate with a certificate of appreciation (h/t Karl Falken)

RSC Director Lori Webb commented, “Our volunteers are very important to the senior center. We rely on them for most of our programs. No one can truly replace Kate; but I expect Jeff will do a great job. We invite anyone who enjoys line dancing to participate in the classes. The regular classes are on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The advanced class meets midweek at the same time and is taught by Ed and Gloria Finch.”

The Riverton Senior Center is a non-profit, non-residential community center open to the public of all ages, but primarily serving seniors.

For more information, please call 307-856-6332 or visit our website.

