Hammons retires from teaching line dancing classes at 96

(Riverton, WY) – On 5/13/24, Kathryn “Kate” Hammons officially retired from teaching the line dancing classes at the Riverton Senior Center.
Kate told her story like this: “When my husband Arlie and I retired in the ’90s, we started line dancing near home in Texas. During that time, our teacher retired, so I took over teaching the classes. For a while, I taught in Texas during the winter and Wyoming in the summer.
“When Arlie passed away I came to Wyoming to stay and continued to teach there. The first place I taught was at Central Wyoming College in the old center. Later that year, I moved to the new center. The next year, I started teaching the line dancing classes at the Riverton Senior Center.
“I always enjoyed the dancing and had as much fun as my students! I will keep dancing, but I am done teaching. I am turning over the class to Jeff Runner. I am grateful to God that at 96, I can still dance. I’ll dance as long as I am able.”
RSC Director Lori Webb commented, “Our volunteers are very important to the senior center. We rely on them for most of our programs. No one can truly replace Kate; but I expect Jeff will do a great job. We invite anyone who enjoys line dancing to participate in the classes. The regular classes are on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The advanced class meets midweek at the same time and is taught by Ed and Gloria Finch.”
The Riverton Senior Center is a non-profit, non-residential community center open to the public of all ages, but primarily serving seniors.
For more information, please call 307-856-6332 or visit our website.