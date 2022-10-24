Halloween is full of scary things and they aren’t all in costume

The children are all dressed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. You will see cartoon characters, witches, princesses, vampires, and zombies. Some of them are scary, but that’s the idea behind Halloween, right? Halloween is a time when people love to be scared. But the ghouls and goblins aren’t the only scary thing out there. Drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, and vaping…the list goes on. Protect your children this Halloween with the tools they need to just say no.

Sources of Strength is a best practice youth suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying, and substance abuse. It strengthens multiple sources of support (protective factors) around young individuals so that when times get hard, they have strengths to rely on.

Looking at the spokes of the wheel, we can see that many of these supports can be positively put in motion this Halloween. Make sure your children are surrounded by positive friends and family.

Take advantage of some great Halloween activities that you can enjoy as a family. Click here to see Halloween events in Fremont County.

There’s also good old-fashioned Trick or Treating. This can be a great time to walk and talk with your kids. For some helpful tips on talking to your children about drugs, alcohol, smoking & vaping, click here.

As an adult, you may want to have a bit of fun yourself this Halloween. There’s nothing wrong with having a drink at a celebration. Just be aware of how much you’re drinking and arrange a safe ride home. And if your kids are around, be sure to set a good example and be responsible. What you do impacts your child more than you might think. Children watch their parents and form habits by what they see every day at home.

Have fun, stay safe, and enjoy the extra time with family and friends!