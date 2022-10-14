Halloween events kick off the weekend in Fremont County 

Some awesome events are happening this weekend, with several of them already kicking off the Halloween season. Nights at the museum, haunted tours, spooky stories told…a new business opening, a braided wool class, a comedy hypnotist (whaat?)…dress warmly for that chilly Wyoming air, get out and about and have some fantastic festive fall fun in Fremont County!

On Friday…

Tonight is a huge event at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton as the Halloween Masquerade kicks off at 5:30 p.m. There will be “trunk or treating”, craft vendors, a Cake Walk, a “Spook Dance Contest” (get those “Thriller” moves on!)…and dress up your little ones for the Tiny Tot Costume Contest. Fun for the whole family! Hosted by the Indigenous Land Alliance of Wyoming, and the Wyoming Outdoor Council. For more information, call 307-332-7031 or email [email protected]

Also tonight, Lander’s Pioneer Museum is hosting its annual Halloween Night at the Museum both tonight and Saturday night from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Come and enjoy cool decorations, crafts, treats, hot cocoa, a campfire, hay rides, spooky stories, and more. Costumes are optional, but encouraged. The cost is $4 per person; it’s a great family activity that supports your local museum! (h/t Lander Pioneer Museum)

On Saturday…

The Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market has moved indoors to the Fremont County Fairgrounds in the Little Wind Building. Come between the hours of 9:00-11:00 a.m. and enjoy those wonderful, fresh items from your local producers!

There’s new biz in town! Della Rose Boutique officially opens today at 10 a.m. Browse and shop home decor and seasonal items, women’s wear, jeans, gift items and more! Located at 1188 West Main Street (neighboring Smith’s, in the old Domino’s locale).

In Dubois, there’s a Braided Wool Class this morning taught by Anita Thatcher of Wyoming Wool Works. You can learn the technique to make a braided wool rug using Pendleton wool salvage. Cost is just $45 and it includes a braided wool kit and instructions by Anita. The class starts at 10:00 a.m. and will be held inside the Masonic Temple building at 209 East Ramshorn Street. Click here for more information and to register for the class.

The 3rd Annual Pumpkin Trail kicks off tonight at the Riverton Museum. Grab some hot chocolate and popcorn (with a donation) and take a tour around the museum and look at all of the many carved pumpkins donated by local Riverton businesses! The “pumpkin lighting” begins at 5:00 p.m.; vote for your favorite! For more information about this awesome free event, call the museum at 307-856-2665.

And…just how much do you know about Riverton’s “haunted history”? Grab a jacket, put on your walking shoes, and let Alma Law guide you on the popular Haunted Riverton Walking Trek around downtown Riverton and show you where some of his favorite ghost stories actually occurred! The cost is $10 per person; note that spaces are limited as this is a very popular tour, so call the museum at 307-856-2665 and get on the list now!

Storyteller Alma Law (County 10 Photo)

Now…I’ve been to comedy shows, but I’ve never been hypnotized by one. Master of Comedy Hypnosis Chris Mabrey appears at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel tonight with a 5:00 p.m. matinee and an 8:00 p.m. show for ages 18+. Chris has “become known nationwide as one of the entertaining, amusing, hysterical shows in the country, from coast to coast.” And he’ll be right here in Fremont County! Check out his website at myfunshow.com. Get your tickets at the Shoshone Rose Gift Shop, $5 for the matinee, $10 for the 8:00 show. Master of Comedy Hypnosis Chris Mabrey appears at the Shoshone Rose Casino on Saturday night. h/t Chris Mabrey Facebook.

On Sunday…

The House #33 Candidate Forum is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Frank B. Wise Building in Fort Washakie. A second forum will be tomorrow (Monday) at 6 pm in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library. Both forums will be live-streamed.

Meetings, classes, workshops, art exhibitions…check out County 10’s event calendar for these events and more! If you don’t see your event posted, it’s easy to get ‘em up there…just click on “Add Event” and sign up on CitySpark!