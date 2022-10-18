Halloween Bash fundraiser happening October 22

(Lander, WY) – The newly formed nonprofit, the Lander Creative Arts Club, is hosting a Halloween Bash fundraiser on Saturday, October 22 from 6 to 11 pm at the Lander Community Center. This party is for ages 21 and up.

Tickets are $20, and all proceeds benefit the LCAC and future events supporting the arts in Lander. Get your tickets here.

The evening will include the following:

Costume contest with cash prizes

Food trucks (Far East Foodie and Gary’s Rojo o Verde)

Bar hosted by Zanders

DJ Nick Knell

Freddy Krueger

Tarot and games

And more!

