Halloween Bash Costume Contest at the Wind River Hotel and Casino

Put together your best Halloween costume and get ready for some fun at the Wind River Hotel & Casino on Friday, October 28. The Halloween Bash will be held from 7-10 pm with costume judging happening from 8:30-9 pm.

Winners will be announced @ 9:30 pm.

All contestants will be required to have a Rewards Card to participate in the contest and must be 18 and older. A rewards card can be created at player services upon arrival.

How to participate & rules:

Must show up in costume

Halloween Masks are only allowed in the Spring Mountain Room

Halloween Masks are not allowed on the Gaming Floor

Must be presentable and modest

No revealing attire

Dresses should be 2″ below the fingertips

ELIGIBILITY:

Employees of Northern Arapaho Gaming Enterprise properties are not eligible to participate in the promotion.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

Patrons with a valid rewards card.

All winners will be required to sign an Acknowledgment and Photo release.

Enjoy drinks, door prizes, scratch-offs, drawings, and the MONEY MACHINE!

The casino will be awarding Free Slot Play to the top 10 patrons with the best costumes. Amounts totaling over 6K in Free Slot Play!

1st Place: $1,500.00

2nd Place: $1,000.00

3rd Place: $750.00

4th Place: $600.00

5th Place: $500.00

6th Place: $450.00

7th Place: $400.00

8th Place: $350.00

9th Place: $300.00

10th Place: $250.00

That’s a lot of Free Play!! Don’t miss out on this super fun opportunity!