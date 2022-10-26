Halloween Bash Costume Contest at the Wind River Hotel and Casino

Put together your best Halloween costume and get ready for some fun at the Wind River Hotel & Casino on Friday, October 28. The Halloween Bash will be held from 7-10 pm with costume judging happening from 8:30-9 pm.
Winners will be announced @ 9:30 pm.
All contestants will be required to have a Rewards Card to participate in the contest and must be 18 and older. A rewards card can be created at player services upon arrival.
How to participate & rules:
- Must show up in costume
- Halloween Masks are only allowed in the Spring Mountain Room
- Halloween Masks are not allowed on the Gaming Floor
- Must be presentable and modest
- No revealing attire
- Dresses should be 2″ below the fingertips
ELIGIBILITY:
- Employees of Northern Arapaho Gaming Enterprise properties are not eligible to participate in the promotion.
- Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
- Patrons with a valid rewards card.
- All winners will be required to sign an Acknowledgment and Photo release.
Enjoy drinks, door prizes, scratch-offs, drawings, and the MONEY MACHINE!
The casino will be awarding Free Slot Play to the top 10 patrons with the best costumes. Amounts totaling over 6K in Free Slot Play!
- 1st Place: $1,500.00
- 2nd Place: $1,000.00
- 3rd Place: $750.00
- 4th Place: $600.00
- 5th Place: $500.00
- 6th Place: $450.00
- 7th Place: $400.00
- 8th Place: $350.00
- 9th Place: $300.00
- 10th Place: $250.00
That’s a lot of Free Play!! Don’t miss out on this super fun opportunity!
Wind River Hotel & Casino didn’t leave out the kiddos! Details are below for the Trunk or Treat on Friday.