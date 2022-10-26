Halloween Bash Costume Contest at the Wind River Hotel and Casino

Sponsored by Wind River Hotel & Casino

Put together your best Halloween costume and get ready for some fun at the Wind River Hotel & Casino on Friday, October 28. The Halloween Bash will be held from 7-10 pm with costume judging happening from 8:30-9 pm.

Winners will be announced @ 9:30 pm.

All contestants will be required to have a Rewards Card to participate in the contest and must be 18 and older. A rewards card can be created at player services upon arrival.

How to participate & rules:

  • Must show up in costume
  • Halloween Masks are only allowed in the Spring Mountain Room
  • Halloween Masks are not allowed on the Gaming Floor
  • Must be presentable and modest
  • No revealing attire
  • Dresses should be 2″ below the fingertips

ELIGIBILITY:

  • Employees of Northern Arapaho Gaming Enterprise properties are not eligible to participate in the promotion.
  • Participants must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Patrons with a valid rewards card.
  • All winners will be required to sign an Acknowledgment and Photo release.

Enjoy drinks, door prizes, scratch-offs, drawings, and the MONEY MACHINE!

The casino will be awarding Free Slot Play to the top 10 patrons with the best costumes. Amounts totaling over 6K in Free Slot Play!

  • 1st Place: $1,500.00
  • 2nd Place: $1,000.00
  • 3rd Place: $750.00
  • 4th Place: $600.00
  • 5th Place: $500.00
  • 6th Place: $450.00
  • 7th Place: $400.00
  • 8th Place: $350.00
  • 9th Place: $300.00
  • 10th Place: $250.00

That’s a lot of Free Play!! Don’t miss out on this super fun opportunity!

Wind River Hotel & Casino didn’t leave out the kiddos! Details are below for the Trunk or Treat on Friday.

