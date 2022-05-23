Guests asked to use shuttle service at National Museum of Military Vehicle Grand Opening

(Dubois, WY) – Because of expected sizeable crowds at its grand opening this coming Saturday, The National Museum of Military Vehicles is asking attendees to use a public transportation option to and from the town of Dubois. The Wind River Transit Authority offers the free service.

Guests are encouraged to use shuttle buses to that will run every 10 to 20 minutes throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. The shuttle buses will help ease expected overflow parking pressure at the Museum.

Pickup/drop-off points include the Dubois Town Park at 909 W Ramshorn, the parking lot next to the Country “Jackalope” Store at 404 W Ramshorn and the parking lot near the Dubois Medical Clinic at 5547 US Highway 26 on the east side of Dubois.

Depending on where guests board the bus, the free ride to the Museum will take between 10 to 25 minutes.

More information is available at: nmmv.org/grand