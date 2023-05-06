Guard the PAWS adoption event is May 13 in Lander

Amanda Fehring
h/t SGT Austin Krueger

(Lander, WY) – The Guard the PAWS food drive for Paws for Life Animal League – Riverton Animal Adoption Center has wrapped up. However, the adoption event is Saturday, May 13 at the Wyoming Army National Guard Lander Armory.

“Come check it out and at the very least play with some pups and cats!!” shared SGT Austin Krueger. “If you want to bring more food in at 31 Leedy Dr, Lander, WY, we will absolutely take it!!”

“Thank you to everyone for their donations, and a special thank you to the businesses that allowed us to set up collection points.”

Guard the PAWS:

-Wyoming Army National Guard
-PET Adoption/Play Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
-Animals play/adopt: Dogs and Cats
-Organization: Paws for Life and WYARNG
-Location: WYARNG Armory, 31 Leedy Drive, Lander
-Time: 10:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.
-Let’s Help Our Fremont County Furry Friends Find a home so that they don’t spend summer alone!

