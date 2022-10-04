‘Grounded’ art exhibit kicked off global tour in Fremont County Sunday

(Lander, WY) – The premier of the ‘Grounded‘ art exhibit, comprised of art by contemporary Native American artists meant to “restore our world through a sacred Harmony with the earth and each other,” kicked off its global tour Sunday, October 2 at the Lander Pioneer Museum. Dozens of folks of all ages enjoyed the artwork late Sunday afternoon. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The artwork featured was created by the following 15 contemporary artists from Indigenous American tribes, traditionally based in and around the Great Plains (some of whom are local Fremont County artists):

Ben Pease

Brent Learned

Carlin Bear Don’t Walk

Donald Montileaux

Henry Payer

Hillary Kempenich

Jackie Larson Bread

Jackie Sevier

Jim Yellowhawk

Joanne Brings Thunder

John Pepion

Louis Still Smoking

Robert Martinez

Talissa Abeyta

Wade Patton

The ceremony began with music from the Little Sun drum group, speakers Reverend Paul-Gordon Chandler, Reverend Roxanne Friday, and Fremont County artist/co-founder of the Northern Arapaho Artists Society Robert Martinez, who also served as the exhibition Curator.

h/t Vince Tropea photo Reverend Roxanne Friday conducts the opening ceremony prayer. h/t Vince Tropea photo Exhibit Curator and Fremont County artist Robert Martinez. h/t Vince Tropea photo



Once the speakers wrapped up, Martinez cut the ribbon, and folks were able to enjoy the artist’s work as well as some food prepared by smoke master Mike Chingman. h/t Randy Wise photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Randy Wise photo



The exhibit will be on display through November 14 before making its way to Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson, Worland and Rock Springs, and will then move across the pond to London and undetermined locations in the Middle East.

The artwork is available for purchase, and 100% of the proceeds go to the artists.

The exhibit was organized by ArtSpirit, CARAVAN, the Trinity Episcopal Church, Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Arts Council, and the LOR Foundation.