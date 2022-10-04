‘Grounded’ art exhibit kicked off global tour in Fremont County Sunday

Vince Tropea
The 'Grounded' art exhibit kicked off its global tour at the Pioneer Museum in Lander, WY on Sunday, October 2. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – The premier of the ‘Grounded‘ art exhibit, comprised of art by contemporary Native American artists meant to “restore our world through a sacred Harmony with the earth and each other,” kicked off its global tour Sunday, October 2 at the Lander Pioneer Museum.

Dozens of folks of all ages enjoyed the artwork late Sunday afternoon. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The artwork featured was created by the following 15 contemporary artists from Indigenous American tribes, traditionally based in and around the Great Plains (some of whom are local Fremont County artists):

  • Ben Pease
  • Brent Learned
  • Carlin Bear Don’t Walk
  • Donald Montileaux
  • Henry Payer
  • Hillary Kempenich
  • Jackie Larson Bread
  • Jackie Sevier
  • Jim Yellowhawk
  • Joanne Brings Thunder
  • John Pepion
  • Louis Still Smoking
  • Robert Martinez
  • Talissa Abeyta
  • Wade Patton

The ceremony began with music from the Little Sun drum group, speakers Reverend Paul-Gordon Chandler, Reverend Roxanne Friday, and Fremont County artist/co-founder of the Northern Arapaho Artists Society Robert Martinez, who also served as the exhibition Curator.

h/t Vince Tropea photo
Reverend Roxanne Friday conducts the opening ceremony prayer. h/t Vince Tropea photo
Exhibit Curator and Fremont County artist Robert Martinez. h/t Vince Tropea photo


Once the speakers wrapped up, Martinez cut the ribbon, and folks were able to enjoy the artist’s work as well as some food prepared by smoke master Mike Chingman.

h/t Randy Wise photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Vince Tropea photo
h/t Randy Wise photo


The exhibit will be on display through November 14 before making its way to Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson, Worland and Rock Springs, and will then move across the pond to London and undetermined locations in the Middle East.

The artwork is available for purchase, and 100% of the proceeds go to the artists.

The exhibit was organized by ArtSpirit, CARAVAN, the Trinity Episcopal Church, Wyoming Humanities, the Wyoming Arts Council, and the LOR Foundation.

