Grant applications, emergency wastewater treatment plant repairs on Riverton council agenda Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes several items pertaining to Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, including a 2023 airport crack seal project contract, and resolutions supporting Airport Improvement Program grant applications.

The council will also consider authorizing a grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program for funding to improve Airport Road.

Emergency repairs

Another item on the agenda asks the council to authorize a change in the wastewater treatment plant budget for the fiscal year, removing a fuel tank capital project in order to cover emergency repairs on the centrifuge system.

A memo from staff said the variable frequency drive controller, which controls the centrifuge for “dewatering operations” at the wastewater treatment plant, “quit working” at the end of January, and a replacement “is needed immediately … to bring the centrifuge back online.”

Replacement of the “problematic underground fuel tank” is “necessary” as well, staff noted, but “it is doubtful that the project could be completed” this year, “primarily due to a lack of response from potential vendors, initially, and discussion about the feasibility of, and requirements for abandoning the old fuel tank in place.”

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.