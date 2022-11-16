Governor orders Wyoming flag be flown at half staff in Fremont County

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in the Wyoming Senate from 1975-1986 and again from 1993-2016. He served as Senate President from 1985-1986 and represented all or parts of four counties in the Bighorn Basin and northern Fremont County during his tenure. He passed away November 2, 2022.

Please note that this notice is only for the Wyoming State Flag and only at the following locations in the state – at the Capitol Building and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties. Other flags should remain at full-staff.