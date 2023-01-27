Government transparency, accountability were main topics discussed at last week’s town hall with Representative Hageman

(Lander, WY) – Dozens showed up to the Lander Library last Friday, January 20, for Wyoming U.S. Representative Harriet Hageman’s town hall address, where folks got a chance to hear updates and field questions as well. h/t Vince Tropea

The conversational tone of the address began with some updates from Hageman about her excitement for two subcommittees.

The first, the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the US and the Chinese Communist Party, will look into “origins of COVID, intellectual property theft, what is happening in manufacturing, surveillance, land ownership,” according to Hageman.

The Select Sub-Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, will focus on going after “the issues of the first amendment, and what happened with Fauci and the social media companies in terms of suppressing information.”

“What has been going on with the FBI? What has been going on with the NIH? What has been going on with the Federal government punishing people for voicing their opinions for engaging with the government?” are just some of the questions Hageman said that will be addressed by the subcommittee.

She then shared that she was named both to the House Judiciary Committee and the Natural Resource Committee, to cheers from those in attendance.

“I’m not anti-government. I’m in it. We need transparency,” Hageman then commented before adding that people are entitled to “know what our government agencies are doing,” specifically “the 14,000 hours of videotape from January 6,” and the “documents that these law enforcement agencies try to shove under the rug and classify and make sure that we don’t ever know what’s going on.”

“That’s something I’m going to fight tirelessly for.”

Debt and social security were also two topics Hageman said she wants to address in her role as Wyoming’s Representative.

“People say ‘you want to take away social security.’ No I don’t, I want to strengthen it,” she then stated, adding that she wants to create a program that “claws back” unused COVID relief money to go toward social security, hopefully gaining bipartisan support by doing so.

Hageman then went on to discuss her support for: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s bill to “repeal the funding for 87,000 IRS agents”; the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act; and the “bipartisan” Protecting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve From China Act.

Hageman later commented that she co-sponsored some bills, including: Permitting for Mining Needs Act; the VA Same-Day Scheduling Act; the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act; the Border Safety and Security Act; her proposal of an amendment to the Constitution of the United States to require that the Supreme Court of the United States be composed of nine justices; end the COVID-19 national emergency; Impeaching Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security for high crimes and misdemeanors; and prohibiting Federal agencies from banning gas-burning stoves.

After wrapping up the opening address, the floor was opened to the crowd for questions.

The first came from a gentleman concerned about potential grazing regulation revisions from the Department of Agriculture, and he wanted to know if Hageman was considering an oversight hearing of some kind.

Hageman responded “yes,” and went on to say that one of the bills she wants to introduce would involve requiring that any regulation that has an impact of over $100M “cannot go into effect until it’s approved by Congress.”

Another question was raised about the “horrible healthcare” in Wyoming, and if there were any plans to address it.

“We have to look at what is a state issue and what is a federal issue,” Hageman replied after sharing similar struggles of needing healthcare while living in rural areas. “I don’t want those to necessarily cross. These are issues you need to be talking to your state legislators about. Healthcare should be a state issue, not a federal issue.”

Another question was raised concerning the World Health Organization (WHO), to which Hageman replied that she was co-sponsoring a bill to prevent US tax dollars to fund the WHO. “They’re evil,” she went on to say, once again to cheers from the crowd.

Other questions wondered if Hageman had any information regarding potential investigation or prosecution for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“There has to be accountability,” Hageman stated before commenting that investigation and information gathering has already been occurring. “I can assure you, that we are going to do everything we can to hold Dr. Fauci accountable, for many things.”

Representative Hageman also spoke in Casper and Jackson, and stated that she will be back for another town hall in a year.