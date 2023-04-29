Gose wins two at Classic – Chatfield sets new Wolverine metric mile record

Eight Fremont County athletes, all from Riverton and Lander competed at the resurgent Wyoming Track Classic, formerly known as the Meet of Champions at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper on Friday.

Four boys and four girls represented Fremont County, with five from Lander and three from Riverton. A pair of school records were shattered in the process.

Lander senior Gage Gose set a new standard in the 400 meter dash with a first place finish in a blistering 48.24 seconds. Gose added a second championship in the 110 meter high hurdles.

The 400 meter race was one of the fastest heats in Wyoming track and field history featuring four sprinters finished the race in under 50 seconds.

Kaden Chatfield set a new Riverton High School 1600 meter run record – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield was fourth in a very competitive 1600 meter race. His 4:25.24 is the fastest time ever run by a Wolverine in the metric equivalent of the mile run.

Fellow Riverton junior Kiana Swann continued an outstanding season with a fourth in the 800 meter run. Her time of 2:24.99 is her best of the season. Kiana Swann placed fourth in the 800 meter run – h/t Kevin Reiman

Ameya Eddy of Lander had a great time of 5:30.73 in the 1600 meter run to finish fifth.

Lander junior Reed McFadden had solid 50.36 in that blazing 400 meter boys heat, taking sixth, he also qualified in the high jump.

Riverton’s Nathan Mills threw 141-7 to finish fourth in the discus. Lander freshman Adelyn Anderson placed in both throws – h/t Randy Tucker

A pair of freshmen had solid performances in qualifying for the prestigious event in their first season of high school competition.

Lady Tiger Adelyn Anderson placed in both the shot put and discus, finishing seventh in the shot with a throw of 36-8.5 and fourth in the discus with a breakout season best throw of 120-10. Riverton freshman Addison Alley finished fourth in the 100 meter hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton’s Addison Alley was impressive in the 100 meter high hurdles, racing to fourth place with a time of 15.87.

Wyoming Track Classic Girls Results

100 Meter Dash: 1. Desirae Lacovetto, WHT 12.49

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brooklyn Asmus, TOR 25.48

400 Meter Dash: 1. Addie Pendergast, TOR 54.25

800 Meter Run: 1. Sydney Morrell, CC 2:14.79, 4. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:24.99

1600 Meter Run: 1. Sydney Morrell, CC 4:59.68, 5. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:30.73

3200 Meter Run: 1. Zenia Tapia, WOR 11:22.54

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 14.81, 4. Addison Alley, RIV 15.87

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 44.70

Long Jump: 1. Maddy Bullard, KW 18-4

Triple Jump: 1. Karson Tempel, CC 36-11

High Jump: 1. Madisyn Baillie, CC 5-5

Pole Vault: 1. Abigail Milby, KW 11-0

Shot Put: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 42-2.75, 7. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 36-8.5

Discus: 1. Laura Phillips, COD 128-6, 4. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 120-10

Wyoming Track Classic Boys Results

100 Meter Dash: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 10.95

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock, TOR 21.95

400 Meter Dash: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 48.27, 6. Reed McFadden, LAN 50.36

800 Meter Run: 1. Jackson Dutcher, NC 1:57.28

1600 Meter Run: 1. Jackson Dutcher, NC 4:22.60, 4. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:25.24

3200 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 9:26.54

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 14.46

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 39.39

Long Jump: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 22-11.75

Triple Jump: 1. Landon Walker, KW 45-4

High Jump: 1. Robbie Porter, COD 6-4

Pole Vault: 1. Kavin Hoff, NC 14-0

Shot Put: 1. Auggie Lain, CC 52-1.75

Discus: 1. Hadyn Fleming, CC 159-9, 4. Nathan Mills, RIV 141-7