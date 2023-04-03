Gose shatters Tiger hurdle marks

Sometimes you have to drive to defeat Mother Nature. An abbreviated Lander Tiger track team did just that last Saturday with a trek to Ft. Collins to compete in the Altitude Track Invitational. The Tigers and Lady Tigers ran with 26 Colorado schools from the Denver Metro area and Ft. Collins along with Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central and Laramie.

The Tigers in attendance competed well.

Lander senior and Division I track bound Gage Gose shattered a pair of school records in winning both hurdle events.

In the 110-meter high hurdles Gose ran 14.44, eclipsing the record set by Tanner Simpson of 14.51 back in 2012. His time in the 300-meter hurdles, where he beat the best Northern Colorado could offer was a stellar 37.45. Gose is on target to break the fastest time ever run in the event by a Wyoming athlete if time and weather permit this season.

Tiger teammate Reed McFadden posted an outstanding opening race mark of 51.5 in the 400-meter dash, finishing seventh overall. Reed McFadden, competing here in the 800-meter run, was seventh in the 400-meter dash – (h/t Liza Kaufman}

The sprints were especially competitive with outstanding times, even for a large metropolitan area like Denver for this early in the season.

Three Lady Tigers placed in four events paced by a tremendous effort in her first high school track competition by freshman Adelyn Anderson. Anderson placed third in the shot put, and sixth in the discus.

Sophomore Ameya Eddy ran an impressive 5:29.86 in the 1600-meter run to finish eighth and junior Ellie Kaufman was seventh in the 400-meter dash, just two-tenths off her time at the state meet a season ago with a clocking of 1:02.43. Ellie Kaufman posted a great time in the 400-meter dash, finishing seventh – (h/t Liza Kaufman}

With the horrible weather this season, there is no guarantee where the Tigers will be running this week, or if they’ll be competing at all, but there are scheduled meets in Lyman, Cheyenne, Casper, and Worland on Wednesday and Thursday.

100 Meter Dash: 1. Symone Adams, CT 12.16

200 Meter Dash: 1. Symone Adams, CT 25.68

400 Meter Dash: 1. Hannah Schissler, SEV 1:00.18, 7. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:02.43

800 Meter Run: 1. Isabel Allori, LIB 2:11.84

1600 Meter Run: 1. Olivia Sheridan, PAL 5:16.95, 8. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:29.86

3200 Meter Run: 1. Sydney Morrell, CHEC, 10:45.02

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Gabriella Cunningham, GRA 14.07

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Gabriella Cunningham, GRA 43.93

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Grandview 49.44

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Fort Collins 1:48.67

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cherry Creek, 4:09.81, Lander Valley 4:21.75

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cherry Creek, 9:45.59

800 Medley Relay: 1. Grandview 1:51.69

Long Jump: 1. Emily Hruby, LEG 16-6.5

Triple Jump: 1. Renata Bergstrom, CC 35-5

High Jump: 1. Andrea Schissler, PV 4-9

Pole Vault: 1. Brinkley Lewis, CHEYC 11-0

Shot Put: 1. Abbie Mickelson, CE 37-4, 3. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 33-7

Discus: 1. Addison Edwards, CC 120-7.5, 6. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 106-8

100 Meter Dash: 1. Brandon Hills, VR 10.78

200 Meter Dash: 1. Kahari Wilbon, CT 22.01

400 Meter Dash: 1. Peyton Sommers, CT 49.73, 7. Reed McFadden, LAN 51.50

800 Meter Run: 1. Jackson Fagerlin, RC 1:57.81

1600 Meter Run: 1. Corbin Hobert, DE 4:23.27

3200 Meter Run: 1. Jackson Fagerlin, RC 9:35.39

110-Meter High Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 14.44

300-Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 37.45

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Grandview 41.99

4×200 Meter Relay: 1. Grandview 1:27.97

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cherokee Trail 3:24.38

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Fort Collins 8:17.03

800 Medley Relay: 1. Cherokee Trail 1:36.70

Long Jump: 1. Brandon Hills, VR 22-9.5

Triple Jump: 1. Josiah Billington, CV 45-4.5

High Jump: 1. Cody Michaelson, RC 6-5

Pole Vault: 1. Eric Vuolo, CHP 14-0

Shot Put: 1. Charlie Lafore, CHAT 58-7.5

Discus: 1. Charlie Lafore, CHAT 168-11