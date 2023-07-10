Gose – National Under 20 Hurdle Champion

Hayward Field at the University of Oregon campus in Eugene has become a second home for Lander hurdler Gage Gose. Gose had another fabulous weekend at the legendary facility winning the Under 20 National Championship in the 400-meter hurdles.

Gose won the Nike Invitational National Championship in the event earlier this summer, but this time he competed against collegiate athletes from across the nation including hurdlers from Boston College, the University of Southern California, and North Carolina. Gage Gose is interviewed on the big screen at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon – h/t Susan Gose

Gose posted his best time of the season in this relatively new event for him in 51.62 to win the national title.

The first place finish qualified him to compete in the Pan American Games as a member of the American team. The Pan Am games will be a final competition for the summer in three weeks before he heads off to Charlotte, North Carolina to run for Davidson College. Gage Gose signed autographs after winning the national championship – h/t Susan Gose

Gose blazed across Wyoming Track and Field this past season shattering the all-class mark in the 300-meter hurdles and setting new Class 3-A standard in the 110-Meter High Hurdles as well.

He was a four event state champion in the 200-meter dash, as the anchor in the 4×400-meter relay, and in both hurdling events.