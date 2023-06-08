Gose and Jenks – Milward Simpson Finalists

Lander Valley High School standout Gage Gose was honored again as a finalist for the prestigious Milward Simpson Award.

Milward Simpson was a three-sport letterman at the University of Wyoming from 1917-1921 in football, baseball, and basketball. He served as governor of Wyoming for one term from 1954-58 and was a U.S. Senator from 1962 to 1967.

He graduated from Harvard Law School after earning his bachelor’s degree at Wyoming and practiced law from his office in Cody.

Gose has a bevy of honors as a student-athlete at Lander. He set the all-class record in the 300-meter hurdles with a blistering time of 36.10 at the state meet just two weeks ago and holds the Class 3-A record in the 110-meter high hurdles as well.

He won six individual state track titles during his career, including anchoring the Tigers’ 4×400 meter state championship relay in 2023.

Gose also competed in Nordic skiing and cross-country. He will attend Davidson University this fall on a track and field scholarship. He is the son of Ben and Susan Gose. Colby Jenks with his parents Charles and Carolyn is a finalist for the Simpson Award – h/t Randy Tucker

Also nominated was Colby Jenks of Big Piney High School who ran track and played basketball for Wind River during his freshman and sophomore years.

Jenks was all-state in cross country running for Jackson Hole and also earned all-state honors in indoor track.

Jenks was a seven-time state champion in Class 2-A with titles in the 800-meter run from 2021 to 2023 and a Best of the Best Award in the event this year.

He holds the Class 2-A record in the 800-meter run and was equally adept at the 300-meter hurdles, the 400-meter dash, and the 1600-meter run.

Other finalists are Colson Coon of Sheridan, Garet Schlabs from Cheyenne East, and Luke Talich of Cody High School.

The girls nominated are Ally Boysen and Kennedi Nieman of Cody, Sage Bradshaw from Lyman, Sydney Morrell from Cheyenne Central, and Joelie Spelts of Thunder Basin High School.