Gose advances to National Indoor Semi-finals in 60 meter hurdles

The 400 meter oval at Bill Bush Stadium is still questionable for track competition, but Lander senior Gage Gose continues his stellar career indoors for one more meet at the New Balance National Indoor Track Championships in Boston, Massachusetts last week.

Gose, a formidable 300 meter hurdler, who signed earlier this season with Davidson University and will likely run the 400-meter hurdles in college, qualified for the much shorter 60-meter hurdles at the national indoor championships. Gage Gose held his awards outside the New Balance track and field facility in Boston – {h/t Susan Gose}

Gose advanced to the semi-finals with a season best 8.14 in the sprint hurdle event, eventually taking fourth in his semi-final heat.

Gose is the reigning state champion in the 300-meter intermediate and 110-meter high hurdles in Class 3-A and won the “Best of the Best Award” in the 300-meter even at last year’s state outdoor championships in Casper.