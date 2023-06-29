Gose 2023 Gatorade Track Athlete

The accolades continue for Lander Valley High School track standout Gage Gose. Gose was named the Gatorade Track Athlete of the Year for Wyoming, the first Lander Tiger ever honored with the track award. Gage Gose set a new Class 3-A 110-meter high hurdle record – h/t Randy Tucker

This is the 38th year of the Gatorade Award that selects the best athlete in each state among a wide variety of sports.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Gose was the male award winner after he won the Nike National Track Meet earlier this month in the 400-meter hurdles.

In addition to the national title, Gose shattered the all-class 300-meter hurdle mark at the state meet in Casper in May and set a new Lander Valley high school record in both the 110-meter high hurdles and the 200-meter dash. Gage Gose flying around the curve in the 200-meter finals – h/t Randy Tucker

The honor student carries a 4.19-grade point average and has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at Davidson University in North Caroline.

Gose is the son of Ben and Susan Gose and the grandson of Dr. Roger and Barbara Gose. Gage Gose with his parents (and coach) Susan and Ben Gose – h/t Susan Gose